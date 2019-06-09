Kids enjoy day fishing with Minnesota Vikings

CLEVELAND, Minn. (KEYC) - Kids got to enjoy a day fishing out on the lake Saturday with the Minnesota Vikings.
The event was part of Le Sueur County Sheriff's Mounted Posse's Youth Fishing Outing.
Kids got to fish all day and also learned about boat and water safety.
The Minnesota Vikings signed autographs for the kids, and everyone enjoyed lunch out on the lake afterwards.
“The kids get to interact with the Vikings. They get a day of fishing. They get to have lunch. They get to take home a rod, a reel and a signed Minnesota Vikings football, sunglasses, a tackle box and at the end of the day, hopefully smiles on their faces," said Sheriff Brett Mason.
The tradition takes place every year for kids ages eight to 15.
