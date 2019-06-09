State Track and Field Finals Conclude

Then Garrett Shumski for Mankato West and Marcus Hansen for Waseca featured in the Boy’s Discus Throw. Shumski had an impressive 148 feet and 10 inches after six throws for 9th place and Hansen with a strong 164 feet and 3 inches for 3rd place. Hansen was hot after setting a personal best in yesterday’s shot put with 53 feet and 7.5 inches.