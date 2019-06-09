State Track and Field Finals Conclude

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - High 70′s, modest wind and brilliant sunshine at Hamline University for today’s Class double–A Finals.
In the morning’s action, Emmy Schultz, Ava Matejcek, Eva Peters, and Olivia Beschorner represented Mankato East in the 4x800 meter relay. The girls timed at 10:04:24 to finish in 15th.
Mankato West’s Abby Olenius competed in the pole vault with her best jump of 11 feet in her four attempts. Olenius finished 9th.
Now, moving onto the early afternoon, the Boy’s Discus Wheelchair throw.
New Ulm's Ben Mathiowetz won the discus event with a throw of 28 feet.
Notably, on Friday, Mathiowetz also won the boys shot put in Class double–A wheelchair with a throw of 14 feet and 8 ½ inches for a personal record bringing home the title once again.
Then Garrett Shumski for Mankato West and Marcus Hansen for Waseca featured in the Boy’s Discus Throw. Shumski had an impressive 148 feet and 10 inches after six throws for 9th place and Hansen with a strong 164 feet and 3 inches for 3rd place. Hansen was hot after setting a personal best in yesterday’s shot put with 53 feet and 7.5 inches.
That closes out the action at the 2019 MSHSL (Minnesota State High School League) Boys and Girls Track and Field Championships.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.