Aussie Peppers take over Caswell Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As you may recall Softball Australia has a new home and new name for the 2019 season in the National Pro Fast Pitch League. The Aussie Peppers have made Caswell Park their new home in their second season.
“I think the greatest thing about being here in Mankato is the diversity this team fits well in our footprint overall for National Pro Fastpitch and really we’re trying to get into communities that will support women’s professional sports specifically softball and this is one of those we know it is," National Pro Fast Pitch Commissioner Cheri Kempf said.
“It took a lot, it took a lot of partners we got a lot of good partners in the community supporting us. Certainly Jerry Maschka and Mayo Clinic, Aluma trailers but also a lot of smaller partners too, that really contributed and thought this was great to get some international teams here all that coming together really helped make this happen," Aussie Peppers General Manager Matt Mangulius added.
“We’d love some more local support, we want them to get behind the team, it’s all about funding at the end of the day and it’s a considerable investment both from Mankato Peppers and Softball Australia. If we can get some more commercial support around this team and these wonderful girls that would be fantastic," CEO of Softball Australia David Pryles said.
“I think one of the really cool aspects of this team is that Colie Riess is here everybody loves Colie and it didn’t take long for softball fans, professional softball fans to understand what a very talented and also cool wonderful, warm person she is so anytime you have that connection to the community I also think that’s an asset," Kempf added.
“Came to play China and learn again from the game, very excited to play with Colie, Nicole and Mon, our three imports so excited to get out here we’ve been played a little while so put the train into the test,” Aussie Peppers Catcher Carmie Sorensen said.
Caswell Park will be the home field for the Aussies this summer as they prepare for the Olympic qualifier at the end of September.
The Aussies return to the field Monday night against the Eagles at Caswell Park, first pitch is at 7:05.
