Courtland man sentenced on child pornography charges

ST. PAUL (KEYC) - A Courtland man is sentenced to prison time on child porn charges.
37- year-old Phillip Mark Reinhart of Courtland is sentenced to 40 years in prison in U.S. District Court in St. Paul.
He also was sentenced to 20 years of supervised release.
He had pleaded guilty to one count each of production and attempted production of child pornography back in January.
Court records allege that Reinhart sent pictures and a video of underage girls to an undercover FBI agent.
His activities allegedly began in early January of 2014 up until his arrest in April of last year.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.