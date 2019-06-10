Iowa man in critical condition after collision with field sprayer

DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KEYC) - A 26-year-old Milford, Iowa man is critically injured in an accident between a pickup truck and a RoGator field sprayer in Dickinson County.
The accident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
The Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Heath Dodge, of Terril, was northbound on 300th Avenue in the field sprayer and stopped at the intersection of 300th Avenue and 250th Street due to an obstructed view. Officials say Dodge then continued north and was struck by a pickup truck.
The driver of the truck, Patrick Bockman, of Milford, was taken from the scene by ambulance with serious injuries. Dodge sustained minor injuries in the crash.
