MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Microchipping can help keep your four-legged friends safe if they ever get lost.
Mending Spirits Animal Rescue is planning to host microchip clinics quarterly at Pet Expo.
Microchipping only takes a few seconds.
The chip is inserted into the animal’s shoulder blades and tracks their GPS coordinates.
The group said dogs, cats, rabbits and ferrets can all be microchipped, and pet owners can learn more about the technology at the clinics.
“And it’s just to get more community involvement and to let people know that we’re here, and that when your pets get lost, this gives you a little bit of peace of mind to help them hopefully find a way home if they’re picked up," said Angie Kimes, the group’s vice president.
Pet owners should reach out to their local vet to find out more about microchipping.
Staff at Mending Spirits Animal Rescue urges owners to get it done before the Fourth of July, a common day for pets to get scared and run away.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.