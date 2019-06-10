Summer reading programs begin

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Libraries across southern Minnesota are offering summer reading programs as a way for local students to maintain their comprehension skills while school is out of session.
New Ulm Public Library kicked its off today with a partnership, offering free admission to the Brown County Historical Society and the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame for all participating kids.
Students are asked to read at least 20 minutes a day, five days a week through June and July.
According to Kathryn Tatnall from the New Ulm Public Library, just 20 minutes of daily reading can accelerate a student’s comprehension skills.
Tatnall says there’s no need to commute to New Ulm for their program. Just reach out to your local library, which likely has a similar program.
