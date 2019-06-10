Suspect charged with assault following altercation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities responded to a report of an assault early Saturday morning at 117 South Front St. in Mankato.
According to law enforcement, two men were in the middle of a verbal altercation when it turned physical.
“The victim was knocked to the ground and it seems like there were, once the victim was on the ground, it seems like he was either continued to be kicked or punched.”
While the incident was being reported, a person allegedly came in and pulled the suspect off the victim.
The suspect, 24-year-old Cameron Lee Brown, then fled on food.
Soonafter, Brown was arrested by law enforcement.
He is being charged with 3rd and 5th degree assault.
The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for facial injuries.
