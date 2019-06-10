Two local choruses are touring southern Minnesota churches this summer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sunday morning, the Minnesota Valley Chorus of Sweet Adelines kicked off their yearly tradition of visiting churches during the summer.
“Most churches during the summer don’t have a full choir, and so this is a service that we provide to provide music for the churches during the summer,” said Sweet Adelines director Patti Dykema.
This tradition has lasted approximately 40 years, and the Sweet Adelines aren’t the only group to take part.
The Mankato Riverblenders also visited churches and Birchwood Cottages Sunday.
“They love to have somebody else there, and because their choir is not there, music always adds a great deal to every church," Riverblenders member Jeffrey E. Grimmer said.
As both groups brought an uplifting atmosphere to Sunday morning, Dykema said there’s nothing like singing together.
“It’s the most wonderful experience in the whole world," she said.
Both groups plan to visit as many churches as they can at least once a month.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.