Blue Earth County holds open house regarding Highway 27 plans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An open house is set for tomorrow to review the plan impacting a local county road.
Blue Earth County is hosting an open house to discuss the reconstruction of County State-Aid Highway 27.
The event is set for today at the Blue Earth County Public Works Office on Map Drive in Mankato from 4 to 6 p.m.
The project is northeast of Eagle Lake from U.S. Highway 14 to county ROAD 2. Plans are to improve safety, traffic and drainage. Final design and land acquisition is planned for fall 2019 with the project to start in 2020.
