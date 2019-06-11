Bridge Plaza development project in Mankato will soon be under construction

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato City Council adopted the tax increment funding for the project after a public hearing.
The project has been in development since 2009.
Plans for the 5-story building include space for retail and commercial use along with upper-end apartments.
More than 140 parking stalls will be available to the public after 5 p.m. on weekdays as well as all day on Saturdays and Sundays.
Council accepted the resolution to grant a 15-year pay as you go tax increment valued at more than $1 million for the project which has nearly $16 million in private funding.
42 new full-time jobs are expected to be created with the building's construction, which will begin pending the approval of the tax increment funding.
Construction is expected to begin in September, with tenants moving in by 2020.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.