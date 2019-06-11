Headed to the Minnesota Air Spectacular in Mankato? Here’s what you need to know

The MN Air Spectacular takes place June 15 and 16

By Kelsey Barchenger | June 11, 2019 at 10:52 AM CDT - Updated June 11 at 10:52 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mark Knoff with the Minnesota Air Spectacular joined KEYC News 12 This Morning with details on what guests can expect at this year’s air show, which takes place June 15 & 16 at the Mankato Regional Airport.

What items can we bring in to the Air Show?

  • camera (camera bags are subject to inspection)
  • sunscreen
  • hats
  • sunglasses
  • lawn chair - recommended
  • blanket
  • portable umbrella - may not block other's view of the air show
  • ear plugs or ear muffs Recommended, especially for young children)
  • strollers or children's wagons
  • diaper bags are permitted (subject to search)
  • one sealed bottle of water or re-usable water container per person. Water stations will be available to refill containers.

What items cannot be brought in to the Air Show?

  • No food or beverages, except for one sealed bottle of water or re-usable water container per person.
  • No coolers (except small coolers with infant formula or personal medical supplies).
  • No loose ice.
  • No cans/glass.
  • No alcohol.
  • No backpacks (except for infant diapers, infant supplies, or camera equipment--these will be inspected).
  • No roller blades, skateboards, bikes, scooters, Segways, ATV/UTV's, or golf carts.
  • No tents or portable shelters.
  • No pets (not even if carried in your arms or in a kennel). Service animals are allowed.
  • No knives or weapons.
  • No smoking.
  • Drones are strictly prohibited within 5 miles of the airport per Federal Aviation Administration rules.

