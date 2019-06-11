Headed to the Minnesota Air Spectacular in Mankato? Here’s what you need to know

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mark Knoff with the Minnesota Air Spectacular joined KEYC News 12 This Morning with details on what guests can expect at this year’s air show, which takes place June 15 & 16 at the Mankato Regional Airport.
Click here for more details.
What items can we bring in to the Air Show?
- camera (camera bags are subject to inspection)
- sunscreen
- hats
- sunglasses
- lawn chair - recommended
- blanket
- portable umbrella - may not block other's view of the air show
- ear plugs or ear muffs Recommended, especially for young children)
- strollers or children's wagons
- diaper bags are permitted (subject to search)
- one sealed bottle of water or re-usable water container per person. Water stations will be available to refill containers.
What items cannot be brought in to the Air Show?
- No food or beverages, except for one sealed bottle of water or re-usable water container per person.
- No coolers (except small coolers with infant formula or personal medical supplies).
- No loose ice.
- No cans/glass.
- No alcohol.
- No backpacks (except for infant diapers, infant supplies, or camera equipment--these will be inspected).
- No roller blades, skateboards, bikes, scooters, Segways, ATV/UTV's, or golf carts.
- No tents or portable shelters.
- No pets (not even if carried in your arms or in a kennel). Service animals are allowed.
- No knives or weapons.
- No smoking.
- Drones are strictly prohibited within 5 miles of the airport per Federal Aviation Administration rules.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.