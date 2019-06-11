Upgraded traffic signals will provide improved traffic operations in St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) – Motorists traveling through St. Peter on U.S. Highway 169 may notice improved traffic signal operations starting June 14.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has been upgrading traffic signal hardware and testing signal timing plans for the city.
The changes to the traffic signal hardware and signal timing plans will provide improved traffic operations on the highway and allow for advanced performance monitoring through a central traffic management system.
The changes will result in motorists driving through more green lights on the highway, but may add delays when crossing or turning onto U. S. Highway 169.
“Motorists will need to pay closer attention at the signals, as the timing and sequencing may not be what they are used to,” explained Scott Thompson, District Traffic Engineer. “These changes were made to improve how the traffic signals operate together as a system.”
