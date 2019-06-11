New Blue Earth County License Center opens

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s a new spot to get your license, vehicle tabs and more all squared away in Blue Earth County.
The county's License Center opens at its new, renovated location in the first floor of the Government Center today.
The renovated space is part of the larger building renovation and expansion project, which includes a new 344-stall parking ramp, 37,000 sq. ft. building addition and complete renovation of the existing building.
“We’re happy that it’s more accessible on the first floor. We have fifth street parking, 30 minutes, right outside. We think that there will be better efficiency on both sides of the counter, so we’re hoping that that will improve the lines,” said Lisa Malinski.
The ramp and building addition, along with the renovation of the License Center and the Women, Infant, and Children's Clinic, make up the first phase of the project expected to be completed this summer.
The second is scheduled for completion in early 2020.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.