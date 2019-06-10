The North Mankato Farmers Market kicks off its 2019 season

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting Monday, you can get your plants and fresh produce and check out some work by local artists every Monday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the Messiah Lutheran Church.
That's located at the intersection of Lee Boulevard and Lo Ray Drive.
The North Mankato Farmers Market remains open weekly until October.
“Get out and see what’s there. There’s such a variety of everything. Today there’s breads and there’s pickled asparagus. There’s pickled cucumbers, cauliflower. You name it, it’s here," said seller Ross Royer.
Sellers also have crafts available to buy such as animal portraits.
