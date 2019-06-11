Salvation Army Mobile Outreach Meals Program provides children with food for the summer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Salvation Army, Mankato will be offering their mobile summer feeding program for children, The Salvation Army Mobile Outreach Meals (MOMs) Program, in the Mankato area.
The program, which began Monday, will provide children in need with nutritious meals until August 16.
The meals are free for children and can be purchased by adults for $4.25, unless they volunteer with the program.
Meals will be provided on a first come, first serve basis at the following locations and times during the summer:
Red Cross (105 Homestead Rd): 10:45-11:10 a.m.
Eastport Apartments (1001 Eastport Dr.): 11:25-11:50 a.m.
Southhaven MHC (1125 Southhaven Dr): 12:05-12:30 p.m.
Eastwood Manor Mobile Park (2301 Hoffman Rd): 12:45-1:10 p.m.
