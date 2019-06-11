Security changes go into effect today at Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) - There are some security changes you’ll need to know about the next time you’re headed to Target field.
Beginning today, fans walking into the stadium can hold onto keys and cellphones or put them in their pockets.
The Twins have installed new software that will only beep if a weapon is detected.
On July 5, a bag-change policy takes effect. That means bags larger than 16 x 16 x 8 will not be allowed into the stadium.
Purses with single zippers, diaper bags, clear bags or medical device bags are all fine.
Despite the new policies, the Twins still want fans to arrive early.
Gates open an hour-and-a-half before first pitch during the week, and two hours before first pitch on the weekends.
