Simply Saved Thrift Store raises thousands through fashion show

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Simply Saved Thrift Store put on their annual fashion show Monday night.
Money raised from the show gets donated to places like the local fire department, library and Trinity Lutheran Church and School.
“This theme is ‘Fun in the Sun.’ They come up to the store, and they look around. It has to be something from the store that they wear, and they pick out whatever they like," said board member Sherry Trahms.
Back in 2014 they raised $5,000. That number continued to increase over the years, and last year they raised over $20,000.
This year, they raised $23,498.96.
Board member Irene Mulcahey said she is excited to give more.
“Our goal is always to give at least a dollar more than what we did last year, and we’re going to do well beyond that,” she said.
Trahms said every donation is a blessing.
“My favorite word is amazing, and that’s exactly what this is. The people that come into the store, the people that we work with, the volunteers, the other members of the board, they’re all such good people, and the blessings just keep flowing in," she said.
The fashion show officially kicked off the 2019 Janesville Hay Daze Celebration.
