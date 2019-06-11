St. Peter’s magical season continues

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) -The state baseball tournament is right around the corner, and for the first time since 1982, St. Peter is back in the field.
Earlier this week, we caught up with the squad that’s having plenty of success and fun.
“It’s a great class, I’ve been with these buddies for all my life, but to go the state tournament with these boys is special. It’s a dream come true, and we’re ready to go,” said Andy Regner, Saints senior IF/P.
All the pranks and games that go on are just part of the ride for a St. Peter team that comes into the Class AA tournament fresh off a couple of one run wins in the Section 2AA tournament.
“We’ve been playing really good ball lately, and we’re trying to carry that over into the state tournament,” said Joey Baron, Saints senior infielder.
“Everyone’s just kind of done their own thing and contributed, and it’s all added together to a great season,” said Tyson Sowder, Saints senior catcher.
The baseball team is just the latest St. Peter sports program to qualify for a state tournament this season, the Saints girls and boys basketball teams both competed at state,and the Minnesota River Bulldogs boys hockey team also made a state tourney this year.
“It’s been hectic and crazy but fun and exciting all at the same time. Our AD has been changing hockey team to basketball team to basketball team, all the hard work he does behind the scenes. The community has been great, the students, the teachers, we’ve been very fortunate with all the flexibility and support we’ve gotten from everybody in town. We’re going to enjoy this,” said Kurt Moelter, Saints head coach.
“We did this for us, our town, I think we made a lot of people proud. I hope we can see a lot of people out there and supporting us,” said Regner.
St. Peter is unseeded in the state tournament and will take on third seeded Foley this Thursday at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud.
“We’re not going to change our gameplan with anything. With every team, we’re aggressive, we’re going to play our game. We don’t know much about Foley. Every team up there deserves to be there, we need to play our best game to give us a chance to win. And we expect to do that,” said Moelter.
“Hard work, dedication, taking one game at a time, one inning at a time, one pitch at a time, if we can do that, I think we’ll be successful as a team,” said Regner.
The Class AA quarterfinals contest between St. Peter and Foley is set to take place at 5:30.
We’ll take a look at some of the highlights, Thursday night on KEYC News 12 at ten.
