Tungland to be sentenced on Tuesday

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - One of several suspects accused in a 2017 assault in Winnebago is set to be sentenced tomorrow.
Court documents show 19-year-old Wyatt Tungland pleaded guilty last month to 3rd degree assault with substantial bodily harm.
The charges stem from a party in Winnebago in October 2017.
Winnebago Police say Tungland, along with six other members of the Blue Earth Area football team, held the victim and took turns repeatedly punching and slapping him.
Sentencing for Tungland is set for tomorrow morning in Faribault County court.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.