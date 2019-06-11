Tungland sentenced for role in assault

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - One of several suspects accused in a 2017 assault in Winnebago is sentenced this morning in Faribault County Court.
19-year-old Wyatt Tungland is sentenced to four days in the Faribault County Jail, in addition to the nine days already served.
After serving the four days in jail, Tungland be on supervised probation for five years and will have to pay a $1,000 fine.
Tungland pleaded guilty last month to 3rd degree assault with substantial bodily harm.
The charges stem from a party in Winnebago in October 2017.
Winnebago Police say Tungland, along with six other members of the Blue Earth Area football team, held the victim and took turns repeatedly punching and slapping him.
The victim’s father was in court this morning. Although he was not willing to speak on camera, he told us that all of the sentences stemming from this case were weak and that Tunglund’s sentence was the worst.
