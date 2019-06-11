United Way holds annual luncheon to recognize area business leaders

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Each year the United Way recognizes businesses at its Top Executive Leadership Luncheon.
The luncheon honors those businesses that made the United Way’s prior year’s campaign a success by volunteering, donating or doing something else to help the cause.
“For United Way, the leadership that we have out in these businesses is that they truly believe in improving the life of their employee outside of the workplace. So they end up giving and donating to make sure that when their employees go home, the community that they go home to is strong and balanced.”
More than 300 business executives attended this year’s luncheon.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.