Boys and Girls Class A State Golf Championship wraps up

BECKER, Minn. (KEYC) - Some local schools finished up competition at the Class A Boys and Girls State Golf Championship.
Springfield entered the second and final round as the overall team leader with the Community Christian Eagles knocking on the door.
The day would show a continued battle between the two schools for the title.
Springfield was led by junior, Mason Kretsch. Kretsch was +4 on the front 9 and had a hot start on the back. But, the Tiger let up on the gas amidst the back 9 to finish 8th overall. Kretsch earned a 4th place individual finish.
Another top-10 finish for the Tigers was Mavrick Winkelmann who finished T-5 with an overall +13.
Community Christian’s Brett Reid maintained a near perfect overall showing to eventually win the individual and lead his team to the 2019 Boys State Golf Championship.
There were more strong showings from Sleepy Eye United’s Logan Netzke who finished +16, T-7, New Ulm Cathedral’s Logan Haala finished T-49, and Madelia’s Carson Wihlm T-37.
Update: For the Girls, Janesville–Waldorf–Pemberton are still in action as they hold onto 9th place thru-9.
