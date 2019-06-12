Juneteenth event commemorates African-American independence in the U.S

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bukata Hayes, Executive Director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council joined KEYC News 12 Midday to talk about the 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday from 4:30 to 8 p.m.
The event is meant to commemorate the historical beginnings of African-American independence in the U.S.
Guests are invited to bring a lawn chair to enjoy guest speakers, live music and poets, kids activities and soul food.
click here for more information.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.