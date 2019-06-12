Juneteenth event commemorates African-American independence in the U.S

Guests are invited to bring a lawn chair to enjoy guest speakers, live music and poets, kids activities and soul food.

The celebration takes place at the Civic Center Plaza in Mankato on Saturday, June 15 (Source: KEYC News 12)
June 12, 2019

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bukata Hayes, Executive Director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council joined KEYC News 12 Midday to talk about the 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

The event is meant to commemorate the historical beginnings of African-American independence in the U.S.

