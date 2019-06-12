Lake Crystal Open House to cover economic development strategy

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - A public open house is planned for Wednesday night in Lake Crystal.
The city asks for help from residents as it puts together an economic development plan.
Lake Crystal's economic development strategy will guide the city's growth over the next five years.
The city has put together a short survey on their website for residents to take.
Questions include where residents and stakeholders most frequent in the city, what they would like to see move to Lake Crystal and what they would like the city to invest in.
The public open house takes place at 6 p.m. at the City Hall community room.
The Region Nine development commission is also working with the city to compile the plan.
