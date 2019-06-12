Lillehaug says he has Parkinson’s, leaving Supreme Court

Lillehaug is a former U.S. attorney in Minnesota who was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1994.

Lillehaug is leaving the Minnesota Supreme Court (Source: Minnesota Supreme Court)
June 12, 2019 at 9:52 AM CDT - Updated June 12 at 9:52 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Minnesota Supreme Court Justice David Lillehaug says he has Parkinson's disease and won't seek re-election next year.

Lillehaug says in a statement via the court that he expects to resign in July 2020.

Lillehaug says he has ``loved'' his six years on the court and had planned to stay on before he learned of his illness. He says the disease is ``at an early stage'' and he feels great.

Lillehaug is a former U.S. attorney in Minnesota who was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1994. He was appointed to the Minnesota high court in 2013.

