Mankato chooses final design concept for Washington Park playground

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The final design concept has been chosen for a new playground at Washington Park in Mankato.
The city is going with a railroad-themed playground for kids to enjoy, after rounds of voting and citizen input.
It will commemorate the "Fourth Street Ride", a main railway line that was located at the site of Washington Park in the early 1900s before the city purchased the property.
The playground was due for replacement due to its age and condition. Installation is expected later this summer.
