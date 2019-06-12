Mankato chooses final design concept for Washington Park playground

The city is all aboard for a railroad-themed playground.

Mankato chooses final design concept for Washington Park playground
Washington Park sign in Mankato
By Sean Morawczynski | June 12, 2019 at 6:59 AM CDT - Updated June 12 at 6:59 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The final design concept has been chosen for a new playground at Washington Park in Mankato.

The city is going with a railroad-themed playground for kids to enjoy, after rounds of voting and citizen input.

It will commemorate the "Fourth Street Ride", a main railway line that was located at the site of Washington Park in the early 1900s before the city purchased the property.

The playground was due for replacement due to its age and condition. Installation is expected later this summer.

