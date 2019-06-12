Seat belt, car seat violations drop for fifth straight year in Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Law enforcement citations in Minnesota drop for the fifth straight year during the annual Click It or Ticket campaign.
The two-week extra enforcement wave that wrapped up June 2.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says 327 law enforcement agencies reported more than 4,600 seat belt citations and 141 child seat violations.
That's an improvement from the more than 6600 seat belt citations and 147 child seat violations issued last year.
In the Mankato district, 134 seat belt citations were issued.
