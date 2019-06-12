South Central College Kicks Off Construction

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A historic day for South Central College as they begin construction on their North Mankato campus Wednesday morning.
The $9.6 million dollar project will bring new classrooms, labs, and student-focused features to the college.
A Demo Day ceremony that allowed lawmakers and partners to swipe a gold hammer into a wall, celebrating the end of a six-year wait for this trans-formative project.
South Central College President Dr. Annette Parker said the process will start in one of their most popular spaces.
“It’s starting in the A-building which is our advanced manufacturing, and so one of our really high important mechatronics,” said Parker.
" The other one is welding but our the health science facility is going to be completely brand new... and that starts today too and will go on through May 2020."
Dr. Parker said it is pretty exciting to watch the beginning of a process that will make a difference well into the future.
