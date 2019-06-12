Taste of the Farm celebrates 13th year

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Taste of the Farm celebrated its 13th year Tuesday.
The event was hosted by the Waseca County Farm Bureau.
It aims to teach residents about agriculture in the community.
Visitors got to enjoy a free meal.
They also brought out tractors, animals and games for the children.
“We’re trying to educate them more and get them exposed to what we do so that they are aware of what we are doing and what we are trying to promote," said Mike Singlestad, the president of the Waseca County Farm Bureau Board.
Singlestad said many kids and families have a two–relative distant relation from the farm.
