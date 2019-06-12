Teenager plans to build LEGO model of Janesville grain bins

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Fifteen-year-old Blake Ready has been passionate about LEGOs since he was three years old.
“He just decided that LEGOs was going to be his favorite thing to do, and he has not stopped building since," his mother, Kelly Hrdlicka, said.
Now he’s turning his passion into a project.
“Well basically what we wanted to try to do was a community event project, and I figured nothing better than to have the Janesville silos, because that’s what everybody knows in our community," said Hrdlicka.
On June 23, Blake and around 20 volunteers will build a model of the grain bins out of LEGOs.
A storm damaged some of the original grain bins before all of them were taken down, but they were a staple in the community for a long time.
“First of all we had the sun on the first two along with the rays. That was the first ones. And then, in 2004 is when we changed it to match our water tower," said Janesville State Bank employee Paula Arndt.
The project is not the only thing Blake is using his passion for.
He also started a business called Ready Set Build earlier this month.
Blake volunteers at places such as nursing homes and special education groups so everyone can play with LEGOs.
His mother said all of the kids volunteering to build the model are either from Janesville or have parents from the city.
“They remember the silos. Pulling into town on Highway 14, that’s what you saw," she said.
The local community has also donated LEGOs to the project.
