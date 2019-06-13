Barks & Brews is back at Mankato Brewery

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s June, which means Barks and Brews is back at the Mankato Brewery.
Every Wednesday in June from 6-8 p.m. each beer you drink at Mankato Brewery will help a non-profit rescue.
This Wednesday, LightShine Canine, an organization that rescues stray and unwanted dogs from the Pine Ridge and other Indian Reservations in South Dakota, and local Mending Spirits Animal Rescue will receive one dollar from every pint purchased.
A community effort ... local musicians also donate their time each week.
Colby Straka serenaded dogs and owners on the patio.
For those who frequent Barks and Brews ... you may recognize this duo.
Michael Whitney and Bindi, named for Steve Irwin’s daughter.
“We just looked around the shelters and she’s a rescue dog and we just when we saw her, she looks pretty good. Went up to meet her and I’ve worked a lot with dogs in the outback in Australia in sheep stations, cattle stations. Not a dog whisperer, I think my wife’s a dog whisper but when I met her I could tell she was really alert and inquisitive her mind was just the way she’d look at things and then we brought her home, I found this wooden crate and thought well give it a try strapped it on the back of my bike put her on it just run around down the neighborhood a few times and she gradually got used to it," Whitney said
As for Bindi’s popularity Whitney says, “Pretty amazing, I pull up at lights and just turn around to check on her and realize people have got their cameras and phones out, she’s kind of like a celebrity but she has no clue."
“She’s just a really awesome dog and consider those, rescue dogs, if you’re thinking about a dog,” Whitney added.
Next Wednesday, Joe Tougas will provide the music and Mending Spirits will receive the funds raised. Each week also features a food truck. So bring your appetite and a furry friend.
