Beers, Brats and Bourbon hopes to be even more successful with new feeding program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Once again you can enjoy beer, brats and bourbon while helping the Backpack Food Program.
Feeding Our Community’s Partners is inviting the public to join them for their annual fundraiser.
Last year they raised just over $50,000. This year their goal is to raise just over $60,000. The higher goal is due to the launch their new venture, a summer feeding program.
“With the addition of our summer feeding services that will cost FOCP an additional $20,000 in food expenses so we tied that into this year’s event hoping to support these new efforts," Feeding Our Community’s Partners Executive Director Sheri Sander-Silva said.
There will be grilled food, live music, raffle and silent auction items. VIP tickets are all sold out but general admission tickets are still available. Registration will be open until Thursday morning at 10 AM. Doors open at 5:30 and the party goes until 10:30.
