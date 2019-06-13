Gov. Walz tackles insulin prices

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, Governor Walz heard from a group of people affected by the high price of insulin.
Advocates and health care providers say 1 in 4 people who depend on insulin to live are rationing or doing without.
One advocate says a vial of insulin that cost $20 in 1999 has increased 1,200 percent over the last 20 years.
“Now this insulin has not changed at all," said National Diabetes Ambassador Quinn Nystrom. "So let me very clear on that it has not changed at all in its formulary. Today this same insulin costs around 340 dollars.”
Governor Walz says he will only call a special session to deal with the issue if the leadership is close to a deal.
