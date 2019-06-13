GreenSeam to conduct State of Ag focus groups

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Sam Ziegler and Nathan Hanel joined KEYC News 12 This Midday. Folks are invited to make their voice heard by participating in the first ever State of Ag, conducted by GreenSeam. The State of Ag will be five focus groups held in the GreenSeam on June 19th and 20th at the following locations:
- Austin, Wednesday, June 19 from 11 am – 12 pm at Town Center Building in Austin, Lower Level Conference Room (329 N. Main St.)
- Fairmont, Wednesday, June 19 from 2:30 – 3:30 pm at City of Fairmont Chamber of Commerce (Room 112, 100 Downtown Plaza)
- Faribault, Wednesday, June 19 from 8 – 9 am at the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce Carlander Room (530 Wilson Ave. NW)
- Mankato, Thursday, June 20 from 2 – 3 pm at ISG in downtown Mankato (115 E Hickory St #300 / 3rd Floor)
- Marshall, Thursday, June 20 from 10 – 11 am at the Red Baron Arena & Expo Club Room (1651 Victory Dr.)
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.