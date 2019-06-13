GreenSeam’s State of Ag Focus Groups Begin Next Week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -
The first ever State of Ag Focus Group by GreenSeam is set to begin on June 19th.
The State of Ag is a comprehensive survey on agribusinesses and other businesses in Minnesota.
GreenSeam is relying on business leaders and professionals to share the unique challenges and solutions that their businesses face.
It's part of their initiatives to inform and grow the talent, innovation, and education within agriculture.
“We need to create a renaissance and a renaissance around agriculture to get people thinking different about Ag. The base roots of Ag is farming and Ag production. You can go anywhere around Southern Minnesota and see phenomenal Ag production. Then, sometimes it kind of stops of, well, that’s all Ag is. No - Ag connects and the value stream of so much more so this vision of how do we really harness and create this renaissance? Agriculture is driving our region and we need to do a better job within our region to connect with the people,” GreenSeam Director, Sam Ziegler said.
These efforts will take place in Austin, Fairmont, Fairbault, Mankato, and Marshall.
The first focus group will be an hour long session beginning at 11 a.m. at the Town Center Building in Austin.
