Hy-Vee coming to St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - After being vacant for a few months, the old Shopko location in St. Peter will soon be filled with life again.
Hy-Vee is setting up shop in the building, located on Old Minnesota Avenue.
Hy-Vee first took over the Shopko pharmacy in St. Peter in January, a few weeks after Shopko filed for bankruptcy.
Shopko closed its St. Peter location this spring, five years after opening in the city.
Hy-Vee has already put up a few billboards in St. Peter to notify residents of their new store.
Details on when the location will open to customers haven’t yet been released.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.