Late Mankato LGBT Advocate to be honored at Twin Cities Pride

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s LGBT community is honoring a prominent Mankato advocate who passed away in April.
Jessica Flatequal has been named the Grand Marshal for this year's Twin Cities Pride Parade.
Remembered for her signature bow-tie and smile, Flatequal worked as the Director of Gender and Sexuality Programs at MSU.
Her wife, Maria Bevacqua, has accepted the honor and will attend Twin Cities Pride to honor her late wife in the best possible way.
“I know that this is a tremendous honor that is not given lightly and this honor has been bestowed on Jessica because of the incredible impact she has had on MSU, Mankato, the greater community and really the entirety of Minnesota," said Bevacqua.
The Twin Cities Pride Parade will be held on June 23 in Minneapolis.
