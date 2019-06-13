Mankato police seek suspects who damaged sign at Civic Center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety asking for the public’s help in identifying people who damaged signage in the Mankato Civic Center on Saturday night – early Sunday morning.
It happened just after 2:00 am Sunday morning, June 9th.
Police say one Suspect was wearing a gray polo style short sleeve shirt and khaki shorts.
Another was wearing a light blue, short-sleeve, button-up style shirt, gray baseball hat on backwards and gray shorts.
Damages are estimated between $350 to $500.
Anyone with information is asked to call Mankato police at (507) 387-8692.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.