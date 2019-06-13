Motorsports Park being considered in Eagle Lake

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The public got chance to look at plans for a proposed motorsports park in Eagle Lake.
Bradford Development approached the City earlier this year about the possibility of becoming an alternate location for their proposed road course and driver training facility.
The city requested three parcels of land north of the city, slated for annexation to accommodate the project.
The developer has contracted with Bolton and Menk to complete an environmental review and design for the development to determine if the alternate location is a good fit for the project.
“We’ll have a chance to review that and see if there’s any concerns with noise impacts, wetland delineation or any archaeological issues so at this point they’re just going through that process and they’ve been very transparent in wanting to let people know what the project is about and answer any questions upfront," Eagle Lake city administrator Jennifer Bromeland said.
Residents are invited to attend city council meetings or contact elected officials with any questions.
