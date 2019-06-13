President approves disaster declaration for Minnesota

Washington, DC - President Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for spring storms and flooding that caused nearly $40 million in damage to infrastructure across Minnesota.
Gov. Walz says the declaration will provide federal emergency relief money for 51 counties and four tribal governments
The governor had requested the federal aid in a letter to the White House two weeks ago.
FEMA will pay 75 percent of eligible expenses.
The state will cover the other 25 percent from the Disaster Assistance Contingency Account.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.