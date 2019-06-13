Raw Fusion fashion show sets fundraising record

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The annual Raw Fusion fashion show saw a record setting beneficiary donation.
The Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund Box Love Campaign was this year’s beneficiary and received $40,000 from the MN River Builders Association, the presenter of the Raw Fusion show.
Since the Box Love fundraising campaign began in a silent phase several months ago, over $700,000 has been raised for the JZCF. The entire fundraising goal is $1 million.
The JZ Caring Box provides specially designed care packages for area cancer patients, their families and caregivers.
Since the Caring Box program began in late January 2018, over 1,000 JZ Caring Boxes have been provided to area cancer patients.
The Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund was started in 2017 by the late Jonathan Zierdt and his wife Ginger to build community cancer awareness and support.
