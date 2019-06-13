Residents stroll through time in New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Citizens of New Ulm can now enjoy more tables and benches outside downtown.
As part of a revitalization project, the City of New Ulm installed benches and tables to provide more seating along the downtown corridor.
Next to those benches and tables are historical plaques, telling people various stories about the town, stories that even lifelong citizens didn’t know.
“I think it adds more visual interest," said Heart of New Ulm Manager Cindy Winters. "It helps to brighten up the community and it makes people actually want to come down and see what the stories are and spend some more time down here.”
In total, there are 21 benches and 20 plaques.
