Semi-Truck Rollover Injures One Adult and Two Children in Frost

One child was airlifted to a hospital.

By Sean Morawczynski | June 13, 2019 at 7:50 AM CDT - Updated June 13 at 8:11 AM

FROST, Minn. (KEYC) - A semi-truck rollover in Faribault County leaves three people injured, including two five-year-old children.

It happened around 11 Wednesday morning. State Patrol said 48-year-old James Ricard fell asleep at the wheel and rolled the semi at an exit near Frost.

Ricard and two five-year-old passengers and sustained non-life threatening injuries with one child being airlifted to Mayo-St. Mary’s.

The crash report shows that all three in the vehicle were wearing their seat belts and alcohol was not involved.

