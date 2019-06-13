Semi-Truck Rollover Injures One Adult and Two Children in Frost

FROST, Minn. (KEYC) - A semi-truck rollover in Faribault County leaves three people injured, including two five-year-old children.
It happened around 11 Wednesday morning. State Patrol said 48-year-old James Ricard fell asleep at the wheel and rolled the semi at an exit near Frost.
Ricard and two five-year-old passengers and sustained non-life threatening injuries with one child being airlifted to Mayo-St. Mary’s.
The crash report shows that all three in the vehicle were wearing their seat belts and alcohol was not involved.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.