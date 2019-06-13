Sen. Tina Smith introduces prescription drug bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KEYC) - Senator Tina Smith says she has heard from a broad range of people scrambling to afford their prescription medicine.
She introduced a bill today to try and fix that.
Smith’s bill would allow Medicare to negotiate with drug companies for lower prices, let prescription medicines be imported from other countries, like Canada, and force pharmaceutical companies to be more transparent about how they spend their money.
“A lot of times these are medicines that they need to stay alive," said Smith. "It might be insulin. If you’re diabetic, you can’t live if you don’t take insulin. It might be high blood pressure medicine or it could be cancer drugs, and people are struggling to pay for this.”
The bill is supported by several Democratic presidential candidates, including Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.
