St. Peter’s River’s Edge Hospital receives award for patient safety
River’s Edge Hospital staff accept the award: Lori Zook (l-r) MaryAnn Harty, Nicole Boelter, Jackie Kimmet, Brittney Sharping, Janelle Rauchman, Paula Meskan, Stephanie Holden and Linda Prahl. (Source: River's Edge Hospital)
By Bernadette Heier | June 13, 2019 at 9:49 AM CDT - Updated June 13 at 9:49 AM

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Hospital Association awarded River’s Edge Hospital, St. Peter, its Quality and Patient Safety Award on May 31 for its practices to reduce patient falls.

“The safe patient handling committee works extremely hard on promoting patient safety,” said Janelle Rauchman, RN, Chief Quality Officer at River’s Edge. “I am proud of this team and the staff at River’s Edge and their dedication to quality.”

River’s Edge Hospital also received the award in 2016

