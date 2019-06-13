St. Peter’s River’s Edge Hospital receives award for patient safety

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Hospital Association awarded River’s Edge Hospital, St. Peter, its Quality and Patient Safety Award on May 31 for its practices to reduce patient falls.
“The safe patient handling committee works extremely hard on promoting patient safety,” said Janelle Rauchman, RN, Chief Quality Officer at River’s Edge. “I am proud of this team and the staff at River’s Edge and their dedication to quality.”
River’s Edge Hospital also received the award in 2016
