Ways to keep your pets calm during Minnesota Air Spectacular

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Air Spectacular can be fun for anyone, anyone except pets that is.
Officials warn all those plane buzzing around will be loud enough to cause noise concerns on par with the 4th of July.
If you’re planning on leaving the house for the day, pet proof your home and make your furry friends feel extra comfortable, as loud noise can stress a pet out.
“If you’re going to be leaving and you let your dog or cat have the roam of the house, make sure you have one of your doors open so they have a nice safe place like a bathroom so they can go and snuggle in,” said Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society (BENCHS) Executive Director Andrew Burk. “Make sure your windows are closed so the sound in somewhat dampened before it comes into the house. Then always make sure you have something comfortable for them like a bed, something to lay in or a favorite toy.”
Burk went on to add that the loud noises can cause erratic behavior such as tearing up carpet or going to the bathroom in the house.
