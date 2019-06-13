Widseth Smith Nolting named Bridge Plaza tenant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Architectural group Widseth Smith Nolting is one of several recently named tenants for the Bridge Plaza project in Mankato.
Mankato’s Economic Development Authority recently approved a pay-as-you-go tax increment fund valued at $1 million for the project.
That same day they revealed their list of tenants, including WSN, who has been a part of the planning process since the beginning.
“We thought of no better place then to position ourselves than the Bridge Plaza project which is at the crosshairs of the downtown and the development that’s occurring along second street," said WSN Architect Mark Cipos. "The continuation of the wonderful development projects that are occurring...why not be a part of that and literally place ourselves within this project that we have been fortunate enough to design.”
Construction on the five-story building is expected to begin this fall.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.