Behind the scenes of the Minnesota Air Spectacular

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As you know the Minnesota Air Spectacular starts this weekend at the Mankato Airport.
If you’re on the fence about attending the air show this weekend, I’ll show you a couple reasons why you should, from the cockpit.
A member of John Klatt’s airshow team, Dell Coller took me up in an Extra 300L to perform breathtaking aerobatics. And the views were just as spectacular outside the plane.
And it wouldn’t be an air show without the United States Air Force Thunderbirds.
“Flying for the solo profile, which is what I get to do is awesome. I get to fly upside down a lot, pull a lot of Gs. If you come to the show this weekend, you’ll see me do my favorite maneuver which is vertical rolls where I come in at 200 feet and then pull up straight up, usually eight or nine Gs, up to 15,000 feet in just a few seconds," Thunderbird 6 and opposing solo pilot Michelle Curran said.
“They’ll see our ground show where our maintainers come out and they’ll showcase what they do, the precision that they use to get our jets ready for us and then you’ll see us take off and we’ll go right into the maneuvers from there. About 40 minutes, it’ll be narrated, there will be music and then you’ll see us land and then we’ll actually sign autographs if any of them want to come meet us,” Curran added.
“You fly a show, you land, you go over to the fence and start meeting all these kids that just watched you fly, there’s nothing else like having little kids come up to you and just be awestruck it’s like they just ran into Spiderman or something. I don’t feel like I’m a celebrity but it’s a really cool opportunity and I feel really honored to be in this position where I can inspire them," Curran said.
The Minnesota Air Spectacular runs both Saturday and Sunday, you can see these performers on each day.
