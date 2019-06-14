Behind the scenes of the Minnesota Air Spectacular

“They’ll see our ground show where our maintainers come out and they’ll showcase what they do, the precision that they use to get our jets ready for us and then you’ll see us take off and we’ll go right into the maneuvers from there. About 40 minutes, it’ll be narrated, there will be music and then you’ll see us land and then we’ll actually sign autographs if any of them want to come meet us,” Curran added.