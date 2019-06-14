Minnesota DNR says to keep smaller sunfish, release large ones

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Anglers fishing for “keeper” sunfish should start lowering the bar to meet the possession limit of 20.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the spawning cycle is impacted by keeping large sunfish for eating.
Males are usually larger than female sunfish and protect their spawning nests.
According to the DNR the largest sunfish tend to get the best spots to protect the eggs before they hatch.
By keeping smaller fish for eating, it increases the opportunity for a healthy population.
The DNR says when protections for sunfish ended, the average weight trended down.
